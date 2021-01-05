Investment Company plc (INV.L) (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Investment Company plc (INV.L) (LON:INV) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293.50 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83). Approximately 33 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.75. The company has a market cap of £13.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

In other news, insider Ian R. Dighe bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,672.07). Also, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,677.50 ($19,176.25).

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

