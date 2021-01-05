Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,685% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,648,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 41,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. SMART Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

