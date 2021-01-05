Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,317 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 611% compared to the typical daily volume of 748 call options.

DVY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,088. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.