Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 223,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average volume of 23,243 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 201,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,773,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.