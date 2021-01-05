Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.22. 3,501,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,082,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,378,762 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $32,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $25,915,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

