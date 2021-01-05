InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.94. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 27,694 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.
About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.