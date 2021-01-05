ION (ION) Trading Up 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $217,892.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016642 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

