IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $88.31 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, ABCC, DigiFinex and Hotbit. Over the last week, IOST has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and approximately $53.44 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Binance, BitMart, BigONE, Bitkub, OTCBTC, ABCC, IDEX, Upbit, Livecoin, WazirX, BitMax, Kucoin, Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, Bitrue, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinZest, GOPAX, Koinex, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Hotbit, DDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Zebpay and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

