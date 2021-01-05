IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

