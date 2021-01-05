iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:SGGB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:SGGB) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.46. 8,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

