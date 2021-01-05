iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.00. 21,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 31,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

