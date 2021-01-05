IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 5.4% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,658,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 129,943 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,403,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,199,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 987,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.18.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.