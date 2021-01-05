IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.19. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

