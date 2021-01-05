IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.19. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

