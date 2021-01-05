iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle Sells 15,475 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,998. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 9.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 143.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $545,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

