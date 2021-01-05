iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.76

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.76 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

