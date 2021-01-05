iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.29 and last traded at $52.32. 8,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 241.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 320,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000.

