iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.78. 33,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 60,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

