iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $370.90. 82,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $376.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

