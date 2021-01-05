iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,377,000 after purchasing an additional 48,836 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.07. 159,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $376.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

