iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.62

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.62 and last traded at $93.39, with a volume of 81281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.