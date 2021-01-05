iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462,164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $64,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,031,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.