iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.60. 13,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 12,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter.

