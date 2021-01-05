iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.50. 10,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 10,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.97% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

