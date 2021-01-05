iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 3,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMIF)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

