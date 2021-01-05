iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

