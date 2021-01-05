iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $37.22. 19,200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEHS. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.