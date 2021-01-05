iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $39.97. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.