iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 140,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

