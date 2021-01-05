iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.26 and last traded at $153.80. 5,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

