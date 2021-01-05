iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.06

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 4012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

