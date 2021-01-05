iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.06

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $92.06, with a volume of 4012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

