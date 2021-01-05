iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 10th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. 1,293,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,592,857. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $74.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

