iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.82

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 9198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,521,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

