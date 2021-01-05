iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.76

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 83963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after acquiring an additional 465,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,262,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

