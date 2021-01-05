iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading Up 2.6%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)’s stock price were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 7,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.04% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.