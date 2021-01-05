iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,528. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

