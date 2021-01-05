iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $53,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,169,414. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

