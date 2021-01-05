iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.73

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.73 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 191575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

