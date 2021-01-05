iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.50

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 12422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

