iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.38 and last traded at C$26.22. Approximately 3,286,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,111,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.85.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.