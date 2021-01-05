iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 12-Month High at $246.52

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.52 and last traded at $246.42, with a volume of 3203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYH. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

