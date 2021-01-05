iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Up 7.4%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.22. 197,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 332,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

