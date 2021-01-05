iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Up 5.7%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $37.96. 228,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.