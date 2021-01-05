iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.50

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.50 and traded as high as $85.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF shares last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 757,751 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 342.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

