IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 72.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,699 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

