Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,500 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $127.97. 256,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,999. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

