James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Shares Gap Up to $1,030.00

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,030.00, but opened at $1,100.00. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $1,070.00, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,076.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 992.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The company has a market capitalization of £102.24 million and a P/E ratio of 32.93.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.