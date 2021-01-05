Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $55,861.38.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. 400,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -19.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sprout Social by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

