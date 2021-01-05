Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Down 2.2%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.96 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 7,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,379,000.

