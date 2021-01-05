Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) Trading Up 4.5%

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 295,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 183,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$60.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the gold exploration activities in Japan. As of May 28, 2020, it had interests in a portfolio of 30 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

